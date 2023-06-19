LEAVENWORTH – Stevens Pass was one of a few locations in Washington state to get snow last weekend.
According to snow-forecast.com, Stevens Pass received approximately three inches of mid-to-high mountain snow over the weekend. 1.2 inches were recorded on Saturday and two inches of snow was tallied on Sunday.
The Mount Rainier area also got a dusting of snow over the two-day period.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say the snow fall isn’t record-breaking, but it’s rare to see a snowy weather event this time of year. The precipitation of snow was generated by a very low-pressure system that is moving through Washington and is expected to move out of the area by mid-week. The current weather system is bringing cool temperatures that is taking daytime highs down into the lower to mid 60s.
Starting Thursday, the weather should begin to warm up significantly with temps rising to above normal numbers.