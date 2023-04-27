CHELAN - A new catamaran will soon cut through Lake Chelan waters on its way to and from Stehekin this spring and summer.
Known as the 'Stehekin Clipper,' the vessel is expected to become seaworthy (lakeworthy) this week only days after its delivery to Fields Point Landing.
The Stehekin Ferry company transports passengers between Fields Point on the western shores of Lake Chelan to the lake's northern most shores where Stehekin is situated.
Large and sturdy, the Stehekin Clipper can fit 18 more passengers than the Sunny Jo, the vessel that's been in service over the last couple of years.
In total, the Stehekin Clipper will carry 50 people and is capable of sailing year-round. Unlike the Sunny Jo, the Stehekin Clipper will be longer at 58' and will have two passenger decks as well as airline-like comfort seating.
Stehekin Ferry owner Cliff Courtney says the Stehekin Clipper will replace the Sunny Jo. The Sunny Jo will be relegated to being a back-up vessel and for charters.
Courtney says he and his family built the Stehekin Clipper.
To learn more, go to www.stehekinferry.com.