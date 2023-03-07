OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol is partnering with WSDOT, the Towing and Recovery Association of Washington and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission for “Move Over, Slow Down” emphasis patrols beginning this weekend.
The emphasis patrols are occurring throughout the state through April focused on educating drivers of a state law that requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency or work zones.
“Our emergency responders and highway workers need your help to keep them safe,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “Choosing to move over or slow down allows them to do their job of helping others in need and continuing their work ensuring our roadways are safe for the great people of our state.”
Under state law, drivers approaching an emergency or work zone are required to move over one lane, if possible, or slow down by at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit. The law including moving over or slowing down for police, fire and ambulance vehicles, as well as tow trucks and work crews.
Emphasis patrols will be happening in Chelae, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties on April 27, and in Adams County April 16-22.