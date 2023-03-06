PULLMAN — State troopers will be stepping up patrols next week, including in Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties, as Washington State University students travel across the state for spring break.
Troopers will be conducting extra patrols focused on speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving from March 9 through March 19.
Motorists can expect to see an increased state patrol presence on Interstate 90, along with state Route 26 and 195 during the emphasis patrols.
“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone enjoys safe travels during spring break,” Capt. Jeff Otis stated.
The state patrol is also reminding drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.