OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate 2023-25 capital budget includes $1 million for the Port of Mattawa’s proposed Sentinel Gap Community Park.
The site of the proposed park is located on the west side of Mattawa on Road 24 Southwest, near state Route 243.
“In the past few years, several new residential complexes (apartments and duplexes) and a multitude of businesses have been built or have located on the west side of Mattawa. Unfortunately, there are no public green spaces or athletic fields in this area of Mattawa west of SR 243,” Port of Mattawa officials stated.
The proposed Sentinel Gap Community Park would include two youth outdoor athletic fields, walking paths, benches, USB power ports and free wifi, along with public restrooms, parking and an area for food trucks. The park would be located near the port’s event center, which hosts community events, education and training activities and business meetings.
“Having the community park and event center located near each other will provide some good synergies in situations in which events would need both outdoor and indoor spaces,” officials added.