Released this week, Washington state's annual Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management report revealed the arrival of four new local wolf packs.
The report was composed by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In 2022, WDFW says Chelan County's wolf packs doubled from two to four with the arrival of the so-called Maverick and Napeequa packs. Two new packs were also reported in Okanogan County: Chopaka and Chewuch.
The Napeequa pack, was confirmed in Chelan County northwest of Leavenworth and the Maverick pack, was confirmed in Chelan County and is located south of the Shady Pass pack. Chewuch, was confirmed in Okanogan County west of the Loup Loup pack and Chopaka, was confirmed in Okanogan County north of the Loup Loup pack.
The Chopaka, Maverick and Napeequa packs each consist of a pair of wolves. The Chewuch pack in Okanogan County is larger with a total tally of ten wolves.
Wolves were also documented near Stehekin in summer 2022 but were primarily located in remote designated wilderness areas during winter so we were not able to get a minimum count on those wolves during winter aerial surveys due to logistics and access. This may be a pack but because we could not get a count during our survey effort this winter, they are not included in the annual report numbers.
About an hour east of Moses Lake, WDFW says it spotted a lone wolf near Sprague.
In total, there were 9 wolf-caused injuries to livestock and 17 wolf-related deaths involving livestock in 2022.