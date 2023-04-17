OLYMPIA - On Monday, Washington's Senate passed a House-amended bill on a 26-22 vote that gives police a greater ability to engage in vehicle pursuits. Engrossed Senate Bill 5352 now heads to Governor Jay Inslee's desk for signature. Republican Senator Judy Warnick of Moses Lake was a sponsor of the bill.
Senate Bill 5352 allows a law enforcement officers to initiate a chase if the officer has reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a crime but only a violent offense, a sex offense, domestic violence-related offenses, driving under the influence or trying to escape arrest. The measure limits vehicle pursuits to situations where the suspect of the pursuit poses a serious risk of harm to others.
The current law passed in 2021 sets a higher threshold of probable cause in order to engage in a chase, and only for certain crimes. Some law enforcement officials and city leaders say the revision emboldened suspected criminals to flee crime scenes before authorities could question them.
Those seeking greater police accountability contend communities are safer as fewer innocent bystanders have been injured or killed with the decline in high-speed chases.