ELLENSBURG - Republican State Representatives Tom Dent of Moses Lake, Alex Ybarra of Quincy and Republican Senator Judy Warnick helped secure $1.03 million to replace the Ellensburg Rodeo arena's aging grandstands.
The funds were secured in the 2023-2025 state capital budget.
The trio of lawmakers' legislative district encompasses Kittitas, Grant and Lincoln counties.
The seven figure sum is a fraction of the total funds being spent to enhance the rodeo venue. This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the nationally renown event.
In total $13 million in capital funding will be spent on improving the arena, according to the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors. Projects include the expansion of the Western Village, replacement of cow pens and the installation of state-of-the-art bucking chutes.
This year's Ellensburg Rodeo will span from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.