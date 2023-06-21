Washington State has earned the dubious distinction of having the highest average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the entire country. The state's controversial cap-and-tax law, according to Senate Republican Leader John Braun, is the primary driver behind the exorbitant price surge.
Hailing from Centralia and representing Washington's predominantly rural 20th Legislative District, Braun expressed his concerns about the detrimental impact the law has on low- and middle-income families, particularly those residing in rural areas. He criticized the legislation, which functions as a gas tax but fails to address the improvement of the state's roads.
Braun did not hold back, stating, "No matter what you call it – cap-and-trade, cap-and-invest, or the more accurate cap-and-tax – this is also a case of bait-and-switch from Governor Inslee and the Democrats who currently run Olympia."
The Republican leader highlighted Governor Inslee's previous claims defending the scheme, asserting that any effect on gas prices would be minimal or amount to mere pennies once 2023 arrived and more provisions of the law were implemented. Braun deemed these assertions either ignorant or dishonest, pointing out the significant rise in gasoline prices in the state. He noted that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Washington was $3.84 in the first week of January, whereas it currently stands at a staggering $4.89. These figures contradict the notion of minimal or negligible price impacts.
While some have tried to attribute the soaring costs to oil companies, Braun challenged this assertion, questioning why any oil producer would have an incentive to drastically increase prices in Washington compared to neighboring states. He emphasized that in Oregon, a gallon of gasoline costs $4.58, while in Idaho, it is priced at $3.98. Braun contended that when gas taxes are set aside, Washington's base cost is 20 cents higher per gallon than Oregon and 54 cents more than Idaho, debunking the Democrats' claims of price gouging.
During this year's legislative session, when gas prices were falling across most regions, Republicans proposed a temporary suspension of the state gas tax. This measure would have resulted in an immediate saving of nearly 50 cents per gallon, offering relief to families struggling with the high cost of living and assisting businesses in reducing operational expenses. However, the Democratic colleagues failed to show empathy, just as they did in 2022 when Olympia had a $15 billion surplus and could have taken action to make driving more affordable.
Braun went on to accuse the governor and his political allies of engaging in price gouging. He argued that they have wielded the power of the state to transform carbon emissions into a commodity as part of their campaign against fossil fuels and internal-combustion engines. With no end in sight to the pain at the pump, the rising gasoline prices are casting a shadow over the summer season, where people typically look forward to travel and recreation.
Braun concluded his statement by emphasizing the need for improvement, declaring, "We must do better."