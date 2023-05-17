SPOKANE - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted the Department of Ecology to issue its first air quality alert of the year in eastern Washington.
It's been issued for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, & Whitman counties. The alert began Wednesday at 4 p.m. and is expected to last through Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels. Sensitive persons may experience health effects & should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time spent outdoors.
The Spokane Clean Air Agency says smoke it the region will remain aloft, but is expected to 'mix down' to the surface sometime Thursday and dissipate on Saturday.