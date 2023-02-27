MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is investigating a marijuana retailer in Moses Lake accused of harassing and obstructing law enforcement.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says his agency filed a complaint after video surfaced of The Green Seed owner Amy Dalluge berating a Washington State Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop in her business' parking lot in September 2022.
Fuhr says his officers have been subjected to Dalluge's harassing demeanor even after she's called them to her business for assistance.
The Green Seed has been in business for nearly ten years, according to the state's department of revenue's website.
Fuhr says Dalluge has a history of verbally attacking his officers as well as Washington State Patrol and Grant County Sheriff's deputies.
In the video that is circulating online, Dalluge aggressively chastises Trooper Yasin Anwar during a traffic stop that ended up in The Green Seed's parking lot. Anwar told Source ONE News that he had pulled over a motorist who wasn't wearing his seatbelt and the motorist had decided to pull over into The Green Seed parking lot. Washington State Patrol Trooper and spokesman Colin Cumaravel says Dalluge became upset claiming that the presence of law enforcement was "scaring her customers away." However, Trooper Cumaravel says her exceedingly aggressive approach was completely uncalled for.
"Seatbelts are the main contributor to our fatalities that we investigate. For Trooper Anwar to be so verbally berated while trying to do his job is frustrating. I am glad the passenger took that video and I am proud of Trooper Anwar remaining calm in a clearly frustrating contact," Cumaravel told Source ONE News. "She should have never been able to put her hand in his face like that."
Washington State Patrol confirmed that they too are investigating and charges against Dalluge will be forwarded to the Grant County Prosecutor in due time.
The state's Liquor and Cannabis Board says they've fielded numerous complaints about The Green Seed in the past with one of the complaints resulting in a formal written warning of reprimand. If Dalluge is charged with a crime, it may result in a suspension of her business license.