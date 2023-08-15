The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) unveiled a robust new initiative to combat youth cannabis and commercial tobacco use, pledging a total of $1.3 million in grants over the next two years. Eleven community-based organizations throughout the state, including one from Omak, will benefit from this funding.
Youth smoking rates in Washington State have seen a significant reduction. Still, the statistics remain concerning: 9 out of 10 smokers start before age 18, with an overwhelming 99% initiating before 26. The gravity of these numbers underscores the urgency for sustained prevention efforts.
The grant program is designed to empower communities, recognizing the essential role they play in fostering meaningful change. Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health at DOH, expressed hope and confidence in the chosen organizations, stating, “Empowering communities by recognizing their unique voices, needs, and challenges is one way DOH can help foster effective and meaningful change.” Roberts further added, “Our hope is that providing resources directly to these community-based organizations, each of whom possess an increased understanding of their own populations, will result in new and exciting solutions.”
One noteworthy recipient of the grant is the Foundation For Youth Resiliency & Engagement, based in Omak. It stands out as the sole local organization to be awarded.
DOH acknowledges the particular vulnerability of teens and youth belonging to communities that are disproportionately targeted by commercial tobacco and cannabis industries. This includes the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, which heightens the importance of community involvement and understanding.
In addition to direct funding, the DOH is set to foster mentoring relationships among the grantees. This initiative is aimed at helping both nascent and growing programs amplify their impact, develop necessary skill sets, and enhance their potential for future grant applications.
The DOH's commitment to supporting youth substance use prevention tools through such partnerships and grants is a significant step in ensuring the health and well-being of young Washingtonians for years to come.