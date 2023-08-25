In a significant move to bolster legal assistance for migrants, the Washington State Department of Commerce has granted $400,000 to Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.
This fund is earmarked to augment legal aid services for migrants in Adams, Lincoln, Okanogan, and Franklin counties, focusing primarily on low-income immigrants. The 2023-25 appropriation from the Washington Legislature signifies a near doubling of previous annual funding levels.
Mike Fong, Director for the Department of Commerce, emphasized the importance of the funding increase, saying, “Everyone deserves to be safe, remain together with family and loved ones, and have the opportunity to go to school and earn a living. The funding increase from the legislature this year is critical to ensure that emergency legal aid for refugees in Washington continues to expand.”
The grant is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the state and non-profit organizations working on the ground. One of the primary beneficiaries of the fund is the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), receiving $12 million that will provide assistance to migrant families across the state.
Kevin Haag, Grants and Contracts Associate for NWIRP, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, saying, “We are honored to partner with Commerce to reunite families, defend immigrant rights, and promote justice in our community, no matter where our clients were born or how much money they have.”
Highlighting the transformative power of legal rights for migrants, Haag added, “When someone gains the legal rights that come from work authorization, permanent residency, or citizenship, the entire trajectory of their individual and family lives can change. Rather than live on the margins, often in poverty, they gain opportunities for economic advancement and can escape the constant trauma and hurdles that come with being undocumented.”