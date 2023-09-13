EPHRATA - The city of Ephrata says its secured the millions of dollars needed to adequately feed water to developing residential areas in a certain part of the city.
Ephrata City Manager Ray Towry says the $3.9 million grant will be spent on a water tower/reservoir to supply water and provide ample water pressure to the northeast portion of the city.
Towry says that sector of the city is seeing a lot of growth and demand for water is rising, but the pressure to supply it hasn't.
The place where the tower will be built is currently leased by the school district and the city plans to terminate that lease in order to build it in timely fashion.