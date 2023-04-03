QUINCY - It appears that the city of Quincy had some refunding to do after it over-billed its customers by nearly a quarter-million dollars between 2018 through 2020. The findings were discovered by the Washington State Auditor’s Office.
A memo about the city’s mistake was sent to media on Monday.
The auditor’s office found that the city did not have a process to ensure rates were updated timely. The city contracts with a company to manage its sewer facilities. The city sets its rates based on the estimated costs of the contracted management of its sewer infrastructure. The auditor’s office says the city is supposed to reconcile the estimated and actual costs each year and adjust rates accordingly. In 2021, the city realized it had done adjusted its rates based on reconciliation from 2018 through 2020. As a result, rates for industrial customers were incorrect during that time. In total, the city discovered it had a net over-billing $771,507.
In addition to that, auditor’s office says it overcharged three industrial customers $92,634 in 2021 after failing to perform a needed mid-year rate adjustment.
After reaching out to the city of Quincy’s utility billing department on Monday, Quincy Finance Officer and City Clerk Nancy Schanze released the following:
During the 2020-2021 audit, the audit team discovered that the Industrial Utility users (3 in total), were not billed according to the City’s Rate Resolution. The City provided emails to show that the users were aware of the increase due to some unforeseen capital expenses to the facility and the users chose to have it spread out in their rates for the remainder of the year. The City’s Rate Resolution did not get updated accordingly so it appeared the City over billed the three (3) users. Rates are set up during the previous budget time and the capital expense occurred after the first of the new year.
The second item pertains to the Reuse Utility users (1 in total) and the contractor that runs the Reuse Utility. Like with the Industrial Utility, the rate is set up during the budget time when the contractor, that runs all the City’s treatment facilities, submits what their estimated cost to run the facility is for the following year. This information in put into a rate model which includes other costs the City incurs. Since the Reuse Utility was not completely up and running the estimate from the contractor for chemicals was high. The City noticed the high payment with low actual expenses and discussed it with the contractor. The contractor agreed to stop billing chemicals for the remainder of the year. The contractor did a true up of actual expenses verses budgeted expenses, for 2018-2020, the following year and found that a refund to the Reuse Utility users was necessary. At the same time, the Industrial Utility had been undercharged for their services. The Reuse Utility user was refunded the amount over charged.
The utility billing for the domestic sewer users was billed correctly. When staff discovers an error in billing, over or undercharged, a correction is made as quickly as possible and the customer notified.
The auditor's office reported that the overcharging also affected domestic users its its report, but the city refutes that.