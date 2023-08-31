In Grant County, Washington State and the United States, an alarming surge in overdose deaths is casting a grim shadow on the nation's health landscape, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
With more than 105,000 overdose deaths reported by the CDC as of March 2023, drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is at the forefront of this crisis, being responsible for the majority of these fatalities.
The adverse effects of Fentanyl are chilling: it not only dulls the senses but also has a dangerous propensity to depress breathing and the heart rate, leading to fatal outcomes.
Washington State, in particular, has seen a harrowing increase in drug-related deaths. According to the Washington State Department of Health, opioids were involved in a staggering 68% of all drug overdose deaths. To put this into perspective, the state witnessed 827 overdose deaths in 2019. By 2021, that number had nearly doubled to 1,619 deaths. Alarmingly, there was a 22% increase in overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022.
Focusing on Grant County, the statistics are equally worrisome. In the span of a year, from August 2022 to August 2023, first responders attended to 92 overdose emergencies, averaging 7.6 overdose calls every month. Furthermore, law enforcement in Grant County is currently investigating seven controlled substance-related homicides since December 2022. The Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and the Grant County Sheriff's Office affirm that each seizure of Fentanyl from the streets translates to lives saved.
However, amidst the somber statistics, help remains available for those ensnared by the tentacles of addiction. Renew, a licensed outpatient treatment organization with multiple locations in Grant County, stands as a beacon of hope. Although initial appointment waiting times might vary, they've introduced Renew Recovery Coaches—a new service where trained professionals guide, mentor, and assist individuals seeking recovery from alcohol or drug addiction.
For those battling addiction or know someone who is, it's crucial to remember you're not alone. Reach out to Renew at 509-765-9239 or their 24-hour crisis line at 800-852-2923. More information is available on their website: https://www.grantcountywa.gov/761/Renew).
If you have information or suspicions regarding illegal drug activities or narcotics sales, you can make a difference. Contact the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team at 509-754-2011 ext. 2395 or drop an email at crimetips@grantcountywa.gov](mailto:crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.