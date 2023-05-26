TONASKET - After decades of being referred to as a 'portion the North Cascades Highway' or plainly, 'State Route 20,' the stretch of road in Okanogan County will be given an official name this weekend in observance of Memorial Day.
The Okanogan County portion of SR 20 will be renamed the "Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway" in a ceremony at Tonasket Legacy Park on Saturday, May 27.
The renaming ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the park and will feature the Colville Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Honor Guard presenting the colors and the Tribal Singers singing the Honor song. Roy Jennings, chairman of the Department of Transportation Commission will give opening remarks and a meet n' greet to veterans and dignitaries attending will be after the ceremony.
The idea to rename and dedicate the portion of highway was hatched by Arnie Marchand and Louie Wilson, both of whom are members of Hodges Post #84.
Later this summer, signs will be erected along the road to mark the highway's designated name.