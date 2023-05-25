MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Spring Festival will expectedly cause congestion in downtown Moses Lake this weekend, but events within the event itself will alter traffic as well.
The city of Moses Lake has announced planned traffic diversions that are typically done to allow for free and clear parade routes.
The Spring Festival Kiddie and Grand Moonlight parades are traditions that attracted hundreds, if not, thousands of people to the downtown each Memorial Day weekend.
Downtown streets will be closed in phases along the parade route, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Expect to see Detour and Road Closed signs posted throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Kiddie Parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Clock Tower Stage at Sinkiuse Square along Third Avenue.
The Grand Moonlight Parade begins at 8 p.m., leaving right before Dogwood Street and Third Avenue.
Third and Fourth avenues will be blocked off for the parade routes from Balsam Street to Dogwood Street.
Please drive cautiously as there will be many pedestrians and families with children walking downtown. You may even see cheerleaders and marching bands walking to the staging area.
People will be looking for parking before the parade. Expect heavy traffic afterward.
For more information, please visit www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com/.