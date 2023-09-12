OLYMPIA - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has once again rejected petitions to reintroduce a spring black bear hunting season for the upcoming year.
This follows the commission's decision to suspend spring bear hunts in 2022, a move which came in response to protests from animal advocacy groups who considered the hunts inhumane.
Animal rights activists argued that the spring hunts lead to the orphaning of young bear cubs. In contrast, the hunting community posits that the hunts play an educational role in teaching ethical hunting decisions. Additionally, they maintain that these hunts help in protecting timber from bears coming out of hibernation. Some hunters also believe that the spring bear hunts are instrumental in keeping deer and elk populations in check, as well as safeguarding human settlements.
This contentious issue has seen multiple petitions seeking the reintroduction of the spring bear hunting season, with many originating from the same individual or group.
During a special meeting held on Sept. 8, Commissioner Melanie Rowland stated, “Unless we show that there is a management need, unless we show that there is some reason to allow recreational hunting in the spring. We have not been shown that.” The meeting was held to address various petitions, including those advocating for spring bear and cougar hunting seasons.
In one of the petitions, it was posited that bear hunts should be allowed as some scientific research indicates that bears can sometimes kill their offspring. However, biologists from the Fish and Wildlife department noted that this isn't a significant concern in Washington due to the bear population being neither dense nor overpopulated.
Another petition claimed more residents support the reintroduction of the spring bear hunting season than those opposing it. However, the department revealed that public comments received paint a picture of a divided public sentiment.
While the department acknowledges that there might be opportunities for further clarifying these matters, such as during the game management plan discussions, they remain firm: there will be no spring bear hunts in Washington until a new, substantiated management concern arises.
It's noteworthy that neighboring states Oregon and Idaho both currently permit spring bear hunts.