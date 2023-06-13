QUINCY – A 29-year-old Yakima man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a chase near Quincy last Friday.
At around 2 a.m., deputies and EMS were summoned to the 9700 block of SR 28 near Quincy. A caller reported seeing a man slumped over inside a dark-colored sedan. When EMS arrived and knocked on the car’s window, the driver woke up and drove away at high-speed east on SR 28.
A nearby deputy watched the vehicle blow through a stop sign at SR 28 and SR 283; the vehicle continued south on SR 283. Several minutes later, about 10 miles away, a deputy deployed spike strips at SR 283 and SR 281 causing one of the car’s tires to deflate. The tire eventually came off the car and the driver fled on foot.
The suspect was tracked with a K9 and a deputy leading to his surrender.
29-year-old Charley Birch of Yakima was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of attempt to elude police and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Meth was found apparently found inside the vehicle and it's believed that Birch was under the influence of meth.
Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle was stolen out of the Seattle area.