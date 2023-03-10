Source ONE News and investigative journalist Dominick Bonny have mutually agreed to partner in an effort to support independently owned news outlets in north central Washington. Source ONE News now has a section on its website dedicated to Bonny’s columns and investigative reports. ‘DB Reports’ is next to our ‘NEWS’ icon near the upper left-hand corner of www.yoursourceone.com.
“Source ONE News is always seeking ways to improve its coverage and diversify its portfolio for the benefit of our readers,” Source ONE News Director Shawn Goggins remarked. “Few journalists in our region possess the level of skill, resiliency and fortitude Bonny has. We are confident that while we connect more subscribers to Bonny’s platform, he’ll augment our coverage while filling that investigative void while asserting his perspective on matters of interest to the public at large."
Originally from Yakima, Bonny is a 2009 graduate of Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow School of Journalism. After graduation, Bonny worked as a reporter for the Wenatchee Business Journal and the Wenatchee World. Today, Bonny to the co-founder of Digital Media Northwest in Wenatchee and his livelihood is predicated upon helping local businesses grow through social media management, video production and consulting. Bonny has co-owner Digital Media Northwest since 2011.
"A wise man once said journalism should comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, and I agree. Journalism at its best shines a light on injustice, keeps the government accountable and celebrates excellence. It’s also the first rough draft of history, as H. L. Mencken said. It’s not perfect, but then nothing is, and it’s in striving for perfection that we get good journalism," Bonny told Source ONE News.
"A good journalist is not simply a stenographer or a robot, who sits unthinking and unfeeling while recording. Your Amazon Alexa can do that. A journalist should present as many sides of the issue as possible, but also safeguard the open society’s principles– some of which are freedom of thought, association and of expression. A good journalist should strike fear into the hearts of bullies, fraudsters, conmen, demagogues and aspiring autocrats. They should bring comfort to the overlooked, the forgotten, the downtrodden and the marginalized," Bonny remarked.
DB Reports will official launch on Friday, March 10 with posts publishing on www.yoursourceone.com and the Source ONE News Facebook page.