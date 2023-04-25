COULEE CITY - An energy company that's building a solar farm near Coulee City recently donated $20,000 to a local school that was decimated by fire in the fall of 2021.
NextEra Energy is building the 5,715-acre Dry Falls Solar Farm just east of the city.
In October 2021, a fire started in the unoccupied Almira Elementary and Middle School resulting in a total loss. The blaze left many students in limbo, resulting in the establishment of makeshift classrooms. A year-and-a-half later, a new brick-and-mortar school is under construction as students learn in new, portable classroom buildings.
The $20,000 check was given directly to the Columbia Basin Foundation's Almira School Warrior Strong fund that will be funneled directly to the school to help pay for new sports equipment for students.
NextEra Energy is a Florida-based company that plans to build vast area of photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays capable of generating up to 400 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy and 1,600 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage. Each MW is enough power to electrify about 164 homes.
The company says the project is still subject to local and state approvals, but it hopes to have the farm operating as early as June 2025. The renewable energy endeavor is expected to create 400 jobs.