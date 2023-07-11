QUINCY - Little fire growth was seen overnight between Crescent Bar and Quincy, according to Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Tony Liebelt.
No structures were reported to be lost and no injuries were caused by the fire. A minor, non-injury collision between a law enforcement vehicle and fire truck did occur. The fire truck was able to return to service shortly after the crash.
Fire officials say all evacuations are expected to drop from a level 3 to a level 2 at around noon.
Liebelt confirmed that some containment has been reached on parts of the fire. However, areas of concern remains, which primarily include the Lynch Coulee area near the north-most portion of Crescent Bar community.
SR 28 has reopened and has been allowing traffic since 10:55 p.m. Monday.
Liebelt says firefighters are expecting more favorable weather today due to cooler temperatures.
Statewide firefighting assistance on the blaze officially took effect at 6 a.m.