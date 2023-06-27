BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Some of who would have likely attended 'Day 3' of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre two weekends ago are deferring their refunds to the shooting victims and their families.
Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Insomniac Events out of Beverly Hills, California, is the organizer of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Rotella recently posted on his Instagram page and acknowledged the shooting that left two dead and three hurt, not including the shooter. Rotella expressed his deepest sympathies for all those who were affected. He also noted that many ticket holders who are due 'Day 3' refunds had asked Insomniac Events if their returns could be given to the shooting victims and their families. Rotella says Insomniac Events will honor the wishes of anyone wanting to reappropriate refunds to those directly affected by the shooting.
More information about the refund deferrals will be communicated directly to via email to ticket purchasers.