CLE ELUM - Two soldiers were injured in a military truck crash on Friday night on Interstate 90, approximately 20 miles west of Cle Elum. The accident involved a military truck driven by Emanuel Sanchez, 20, from Tigard, Oregon.
The truck hit a guardrail, causing it to overturn and land on its side in the highway median.
Sanchez was taken to KVH Hospital in Ellensburg with injuries, while his passenger, Shawn Peterson, 27, from Portland, Oregon, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and Sanchez could potentially face an infraction. The crash occurred just after 8:00 PM on Friday night, temporarily affecting traffic on I-90.
The soldiers were with the National Guard out of Vancouver, Washington.