SELAH - A group of soldiers are injured after an Apache helicopter crashed somewhere between Selah and Mattawa on Saturday.
Selah and Mattawa are only 30 mile apart (as the crow flies).
The crash occurred in the military training area known as the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Yakima Training Center. The U.S. Army says the crash happened during a route training exercise.
One soldier was reportedly released from the hospital the following day and another soldier remains hospitalized.
“Our number one priority at this time is ensuring our pilots receive the medical care they need, while simultaneously caring for their families,” said Col. Derek Smith, commander, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.
A military aviation safety team out of Alabama will be investigating the crash.
Both Soldiers were members of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.