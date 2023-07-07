MOSES LAKE - A 73-year-old woman's trip to a medical clinic in Moses Lake went awry when she crashed into her destination.
Moses Lake Police say the wreck happened on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The Soap Lake woman inflicted minor damage to the building, which included cracked paint.
There were no obvious signs of damage to the vehicle.
A patient at Confluence Health, the woman came away from the accident unhurt.
Police suspect that the woman was parking when it happened, but the exact cause of the crash and nature of the wreck isn't confirmed.