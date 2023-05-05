ROCK ISLAND - Washington State Troopers say a Soap Lake man is to blame for a wreck that injured two people on Friday on SR 28 in Rock Island.
State Patrol says 50-year-old Steven Ruiz of Soap Lake was going too fast when he crashed into the back of another vehicle that was stopped or stopping for flagger-controlled traffic.
Ruiz crashed into the back of a vehicle occupied by four people from Walla Walla. The vehicle that Ruiz crashed into was pushed into another vehicle that was occupied by a Pasco couple.
Ruiz’s vehicle and the car he hit were totaled.
Two people in the car that Ruiz hit were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Ruiz was not hurt and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was cited for speeding.