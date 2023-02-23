SOAP LAKE — A Soap Lake man was charged Thursday, accused of building a bomb in 2020 that police say he had planned to use to blow up is ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in Spokane.
Jason Cameron Sparling, 46, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of an explosive device. Shortly after the September 2020 incident, the case was transferred to the ATF. No federal charges were filed and the case was sent back to Grant County, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant with bail at $500,000 due to Sparling having six no-contact order violations and a warrant for a stalking charge in Spokane, all involving the same victim.
The victim contacted Soap Lake police after she says Sparling sent her an email and threatened to blow up her Jeep if she didn’t get his no-contact order violations dropped, according to court records. The next day, police were contacted by the landlord of the residence Starling was living at on First Street North in Soap Lake. The landlord told police her husband had been at the residence and saw what appeared to be a partially assembled explosive device. Sparling allegedly told the man he was building a bomb to blow up his ex’s vehicle has payback.
Police served a search warrant at Sparling’s residence on Sept. 7, 2020. The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called in after a device was found in the home. The bomb squad opened the device — a canister — and determined it was filled with homemade thermite, a pyrotechnic composite commonly used in incendiary weapons. Police also found a flares, multiple circuit boards containing wires leads, batteries fuses and wire connectors commonly used to detonate explosive devices. A plastic container filled with ammonium nitrate was also found under the kitchen sink, according to court records.
Bomb technicians determined Sparling had all the components needed to create an improvised explosive device.
Sparling was not home when the warrant was served.