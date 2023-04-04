SOAP LAKE - A source close to the family of the 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run near Soap Lake over the weekend says the victim's chances of survival as of Tuesday evening are "slim."
Grant County Sheriff's officials say the elderly man was walking in the 3000 block of Road 20-NE when he was hit by a vehicle; that motorist never stopped.
The following day, sheriff's officials say the victim was transferred from a regional hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the criticality of his injuries. The source who spoke to Source ONE News says the victim has lots of broken bones and the upper portion of his legs are fractured as well as his neck.
"It's very likely he will pass away from his injuries," the source told Source ONE News.
Deputies were able to spot a vehicle on a security camera that was in the area when the collision happened and they might know something. It's a white-colored late 90's to mid-2000's Subaru Outback. It was towing a small, two-wheeled trailer.
If you have any information about the incident, please call 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 23GS03351.