The U.S. Interagency Wildland Air Quality Response Program is now predicting better air in Grant County by Tuesday afternoon.
Adams County's unhealthy air quality is expected to improve sooner with moderate conditions returning in the overnight and improving on Tuesday.
Grant County's air is expected to be 'unhealthy' in the morning and should quickly transition to 'good' in the afternoon, according to the federal agency's forecast.
As for the Wenatchee area, smoke will linger longer with air conditions expected to revert to 'moderate' sometime after dark on Tuesday.
Much of Okanogan County will experience 'good' air quality by Tuesday night.
The federal air quality program says widespread rain throughout the portions of eastern Washington and Idaho will drastically improve atmospheric conditions.