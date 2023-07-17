RITZVILLE - At least one structure has fallen casualty to the fire burning near Ritzville Monday afternoon. Multiple fires have been reported in the area about two miles west of Ritzville. Adams County Fire officials confirmed that at least one structure burned in the blaze in at 750 N. Dewald.
There were also fires reported at the 210 and 220 mile markers on I-90 and another blaze Heinemann and Thiel Roads. The size estimate has not been provided. Just after 4 p.m., the fires were reportedly contained and in mop up.