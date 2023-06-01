CHELAN - Slidewaters in Chelan has been producing an abundance of thrills since opening for the season last Saturday.
Owned by the Bordner family, the waterpark has been in business for decades and becomes a focal point of outdoor recreation each spring and summer.
Slidewaters boasts 19 different water attractions, most of them being waterslides. Aside from the slides, Slidewaters features a lazy river, a wave pool, an activity pool for kids, sand volleyball and a gift shop.
Tickets are sold as 'single day' 'PM plunge' or 'season.'
The waterpark operates from May through September and is usually open everyday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours will vary during the month of June.
To learn more about Slidewaters, its schedule and to buy tickets, go to www.slidewaters.com.