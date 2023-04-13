WENATCHEE - The Northwest Avalanche Center recently fielded a report about an avalanche that was triggered at in the backcountry at Mission Ridge.
On April 8, Bill W. reported an avalanche that had the potential to 'injure or kill' someone. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the avalanche.
Bill says the small avalanche occurred on the Windy Ridge portion of Mission Ridge. Bill says a skier had triggered an overhanging mass of snow, also known as a 'cornice.'
The avalanche was a 2-foot deep slab that was 150 feet wide and was triggered at 6,600 feet in elevation.
According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, the avalanche danger is 'moderate' across the north cascades mountain range.