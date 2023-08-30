EPHRATA - The local community is relieved to hear that the 60-year-old woman who was hit by a train in Ephrata on Tuesday will survive, but why did it happen?
Police say shortly before 5:30 p.m. an eastbound BNSF train hit the woman at the travel plaza. Authorities say the woman was trying to walk around fencing in a construction zone, putting her in a precious spot along the tracks. Police explain it appears the woman misjudged the space between the fencing and train. The woman was hit with a glancing blow, but it was hard enough that the train's engineer could hear the impact.
The woman was transported via ground ambulance to a Wenatchee Hospital. She sustained two broken legs, a fractured arm and a broken vertebrae in her neck, according to authorities.
Police emphasized that the woman inserted herself into the incident by mistake, and that it was not intentional.