ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park recently announced its grand plans to invest a whopping $15 million in expanding its beloved water park, Boulder Beach. Named "The Emerald Forest," this expansion is set to open its doors to the public in 2024, according to the Spokesman Review.
The newspaper reports that the massive project will span nearly 4 acres and is expected to be a major attraction, not just for kids but also for parents and thrill-seekers. One of the key attractions to look forward to is an eight-slide kiddie area designed keeping in mind the color patterns of native Idaho fish. These slides will vary in length from 36 to 82 feet. The Emerald Forest will also boast a significant food pavilion named "Rapid Grills", which is designed to serve up to 1,200 meals every hour, addressing previous concerns regarding long food lines. This dining space is expected to drastically cut down wait times, enhancing the overall park experience. Additionally, visitors can anticipate the country's longest water-coaster and added restroom facilities.
The most anticipated ride, named "Eagle Hunt", introduces a unique concept, blending the elements of a water slide with the twists and thrills of a roller coaster. Its standout feature? It will have two symmetrical slides, marking it as the sole dual water-coaster in the west, as per Silverwood's announcement.
The Spokesman Review writes that General Manager, Justin Henry, added that the decision to invest in the expansion aims to enlarge Boulder Beach by 30%. He emphasized the importance of the "Rapid Grills", saying it’s built with "efficiency, consistency, and quality in mind." Guests can also look forward to private cabanas, with 27 having the capacity to seat eight people and another five that can accommodate up to 20.
Since its inception in 2003, Boulder Beach has consistently expanded with new attractions, including an added wave pool, contributing to its growing popularity. With this new expansion, Silverwood aims to provide a more enjoyable experience for its visitors, reducing wait times and introducing innovative rides that appeal to all age groups.