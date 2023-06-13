QUINCY - A cancerous brain tumor that stymied nearly every aspect of a Quincy teacher's life is no longer limiting him at the level it once did.
Since early February, Quincy Monument Elementary teacher Brad Jones of Cashmere had been sidelined by an Astrocytoma brain tumor. Astrocytoma is a type of cancer that starts in the brain or spinal cord. Brad's wife, Lyndsay Jones, says his tumor was at a grade 3; the severity of a tumor is measured in grades 1 through 4 with '4' being the most severe.
For a while, the tumor was affecting Brad's memory and his ability to talk, curtailing his abilities as a teacher in the classroom. After months of therapy and treatment, Brad's wife says her husband has very few limitations and is back in the classroom part time as of May 15. Initially, Brad started doing half days two times a week in mid-May, but since the third week of May, Mr. Jones has been teaching full days, two times per week and is now expected to return to teaching full time, starting next school year.
Mrs. Jones says the doctor believes there's no reason that Brad can't have a full recovery, but the chance for remission remains.
The Jones' journey wasn't an easy one, but the outpouring of unwavering support from the community through multiple avenues made the ordeal tolerable for them while learning a lot about 'Quincy's heart' along the way.
"The kindness and generosity....we've always enjoyed being the helpers, whether silently or through different non-profits and volunteer opportunities. To be the beneficiaries of so many big acts of kindness has been humbling. Brad's medical bills have neared $500,000 before insurance. The fact that so many people raised money for us through different avenues made that number not as scary. The people that came through to help get our kids to school, bring us meals, clean our house or even just take our dogs for a walk has been more than I could've ever imagined," Lyndsay Jones told Source ONE News.
Lyndsay says the school district held a popcorn fundraiser to help raise funds for Mr. Jones' treatment; an endeavor that raised over $1,800.
"The stories of Brad's students helping with the popcorn fundraiser is one of my favorites, those kids would do anything for him," Lyndsay added.
In addition, she says many of Brad's colleagues donated sick time to keep him compensated as treatment continued.
Lyndsey says Brad "worked hard" to get back to his students.