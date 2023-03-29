LEAVENWORTH — Investigators say a man who barricaded himself inside a home near Leavenworth had “flipped out” and was shooting a gun at the home Tuesday morning.
Chelan County deputies responded to a reported assault in the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway shortly after 7 a.m. Deputies say Abel Wilkes was firing a gun at his home and was confronted by a neighbor. Wilkes allegedly pointed a rifle at the neighbor and told him to leave him alone, according to the sheriff’s office.
The neighbor left the area and contacted deputies in Leavenworth. Due to a weapon being involved, members of the Eastern Cascades SWAT Team responded to the call, arriving on scene at about 10:30 a.m. The team attempted to make contact with Wilkes, who was reportedly non-compliant, leading to a standoff.
During the incident, one SWAT officer discharged their firearm toward Wilkes. Investigators say there is evidence that Wilkes had also fired. The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol SWAT Team took over command of the scene at around 11 p.m. Wilkes was taken into custody at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into jail for second-degree assault.
The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave with their agency, which is standard policy. Due to the officers use of potentially deadly force, the Central Basin Investigative Team, based in Grant County, is investigating.