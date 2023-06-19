SEATTLE - A Eugene, Oregon man says he was one of the shooting victims injured in Saturday's deadly spree at a Gorge Amphitheatre campground. 31-year-old Andrew "August" Cuadra says he was in "the wrong place at the wrong time" when he was shot in the left shoulder at the Gate H general campground. August says the bullet entered his left shoulder and exited his collarbone. August says he's expected to make a full recovery.
August was willing to share his shocking experience with Source ONE News:
"I was looking for one of my friends so we could go to the first set and then I heard a girl saying something and then saw her and my instincts kicked in and I turned around and walked the other direction, and then I heard say 'you don’t have to do this' and I turned around saw her again but closer and then the shooter popped out of nowhere and shot me," August explained.
August says he wasn't known to the shooter and the shooter wasn't known to him. He believes he was targeted because the gunman was trying to eliminate any witnesses to what was unfolding or was about to unfold.
"I then ran away and he chased me for bit but I got away. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," August added.
He says the gunman, described as a muscular male wearing a black t-shirt, was shooting at him for a short time during the foot chase.
August described the weapon used in the shooting as a "handgun."
"I ran from the overflow camp site to where the entry for the over flow spot started," August told Source ONE News. "After I stopped running is when I saw people that looked like staff but they didn’t believe me and thought I was high on something. So I lifted my poncho and showed them. After that they got a side by side to transport me to the medical tent."
Waiting for surgery at a Seattle hospital, August says his main concern are his two daughters, ages 6 and 2. Secondarily, his other concern is being able to cover the cost of his medical bills. A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the cost of August's hospital treatment expenses.
In total, two people were shot dead and two others were shot and injured.
According to a witness, Jayson Warren of Bellingham, a security guard had a grazing bullet wound to the head. The injured security person had helped them escape the area of the shooting after she ran for cover.
"Me my partner and her friend were all going back to our camp to get changed because we were getting cold. The venue was about a mile from camp and we decided now was a good time cause there wasn't anyone particular we wanted to see perform. We were located in the very back left (north east) of section H. We arrived at camp and were there for less than 5 minutes. We were 2 rows down when the shooting started (approximately 300ft) I thought it was fireworks until I remembered gun shots don't echo. I heard people screaming and crying, pretty sure I heard a man scream 'you just killed my girlfriend,' more gun shots. I called 911 and talked to dispatch, More shots, someone screamed he has a gun, run away, stay away from him, hide, etc. then silence I hid in my tent with my partner and her friend. I heard him walk maybe 100ft next to our camp then a security golf cart raced by our camp towards him. My partner peaked outside and saw a live nation member be shot (not killed fortunately) and the security guard lady was grazed in the head, also fortunately alive. She (security lady) ran literally into our camp for cover. When she realized we were there she helped us start running and giving us directions to avoid the scene a few rows over. We sprinted away from the shooter going thru random camps as fast as we could," Jayson wrote to Source ONE News.
Authorities say more info about the victims will be released this week.