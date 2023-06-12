MOSES LAKE - Two suspects are in custody after shots were fired during a confrontation in Moses Lake on Monday.
Moses Lake Police say shortly before 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Loop Drive, a confrontation escalated into gunfire.
The vehicle involved was located by officers on Ridge Rd. with two suspects who fled on foot.
The area was locked down and one of the shooting suspects was taken into custody. The second suspect was detained after going into the lake off Alder Fill.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.