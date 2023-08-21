GEORGE - A dispute that escalated to a shooting incident occurred late Sunday evening near the eastbound I-90 Wildhorse Monument, according to local law enforcement.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies along with other law enforcement partners responded to reports of a shooting near George. The incident reportedly began when a man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, punching her in the face. In what appears to be an act of self-defense, the woman, identified as 42-year-old Margo Hudspeth of Everest, Kansas, retaliated by shooting the man in the elbow.
The injured man, whose identity has yet to be released, was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility to treat his gunshot wound.
In the aftermath, Hudspeth fled the scene, taking refuge in the thick brush on the hillside by the Wildhorse Monument. With the aid of Bureau of Land Management Ranger Chris Dodds and his infrared camera, authorities were able to pinpoint Hudspeth's location. A coordinated effort ensured her subsequent arrest, with the involved weapon, a revolver, also being safely recovered.
Currently, Hudspeth is being held at the Grant County Jail. She faces potential charges of first-degree assault with a domestic violence tag. It has been noted that both Hudspeth and the injured male were in the midst of aiding a family member's move from western to eastern Washington when the incident occurred.
Grant County Sheriff spokesman Kyle Foreman says in many domestic violence scenarios, standard procedure dictates the arrest of the primary aggressor – typically the individual causing the most severe harm during a confrontation. Given the nature of the woman's injuries, documentation and witness statements suggest that she was the initial victim in the altercation. These findings will be forwarded to Grant County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin McCrae, who will make a final determination regarding charges.