SOAP LAKE — Shoe prints in the snow helped deputies track down a man they say broke into a shop Monday morning near Soap Lake.
Deputies responded just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Locust Road after a surveillance camera was triggered on a private property.
The suspect was reportedly seen on camera entering the shop, grabbing a number of tools and stacking them near the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Schafer, fled the area when law enforcement arrived. A K9 unit was brought in as deputies tracked shoe prints in the snow. Schafer was reportedly found in an orchard by K9 Edo and was taken into custody about two miles from the shop.
Schafer was booked into Grant County Jail for burglary and theft.