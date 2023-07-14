WENATCHEE - An award-winning animal advocate and animal shelter owner is searching for a couple who had the heart to save a 3-month old puppy from its abuser in Wenatchee last month.
Tom Short of Okandogs in Cashmere says he recently took in a mixed Labrador Retriever puppy by the name of 'Shiloh.' Short says the cute canine was brought in a few weeks ago. However, the identity of the people remains unknown as they were discrete about their identities. Short says they were young and happened to be outside of Target in Wenatchee when they witnessed a homeless man dragging the puppy and kicking her. Right then, the two friends approached the man and offered him $100 to buy the puppy for the sake of rescuing it. The individual agreed and turned the puppy over.
That same day, Short says the protective pair were consulted by a third party who drove the pup to Okandogs for care. Short says they got the ladies' story, but never got their names. Short says the only reason why he is trying to find them is because a supporter of Okandogs wants to give the the duo $200 for their good deed.
Short says he hopes the Source ONE News article will help get their attention so they can return to get their gift for their kindness.
As for Shiloh, Short says she's up to date on her shots and has been medically cleared for adoption. As of Friday morning, Shiloh was still up for adoption.