OROVILLE - A press memo released by Washington State Patrol reported a crash between an Okanogan County Sheriff's patrol pickup truck and a Washington State Trooper's SUV on Friday.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. just off of US 97 south of Oroville on O'Neil Road.
Troopers say 49-year-old Deputy Justin Weigel was driving a fully marked Ford F-150 pick up while en route to a service call with a State Patrol unit piloted by 25-year-old Hunter Sorensen in tow.
Trooper say Weigel failed to slow down in time to make a turn and attempted to make a u-turn. In the process of making a u-turn, Sorensen was unable to slow down and swerved to the left, striking Weigel's passenger side.
Weigel or Sorensen were not hurt. Damage to both vehicles was reportable.
According to the State Patrol press release, Weigel was at fault in the crash because he made an 'improper u-turn.'