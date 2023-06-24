EPHRATA - Nicole Shenefelt, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting a 15-acre wildland fire near the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park near Ephrata.
Witnesses and evidence placed her at the scene of the incident in the 17000 block of SR 28. The fire reportedly threatened homes on the east side of the park.
The fire was contained on both flanks, thanks to the efforts of firefighters and natural barriers.
Shenefelt is now facing charges of second-degree reckless burning and is currently held in Grant County Jail.
The motive behind her actions remains unknown.
Authorities urge residents to report any suspicious activities to prevent such incidents in the future.