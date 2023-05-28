MOSES LAKE – Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the 250-acre Tenth Street Fire was “mostly contained.”
Sheriff’s deputies say the fire has not grown since yesterday and fire crews are mopping up the fire and patrolling for hot spots.
It’s believed that the blaze was started by a lightning strike.
No structures have burned and there have been no injuries.
The fire started on Batterman Ridge and was called just after 3:36 p.m.
Douglas County Sheriff's officials are now considering lifting Level 1 evacuations.