EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has been transparent with Source ONE News about its investigation into a possible animal hoarding situation near Mattawa.
Earlier in the week, Adams County Pet Rescue and other animal advocates expressed concern about a group of dogs that were reportedly being housed in a harsh environment on a squatter's property near Mattawa. Some advocates allege that authorities weren't doing enough after notifying them, but intel provided by Sheriff Joey Kriete indicates otherwise.
Animal Control recently moved in on the site, which is on land owned by the state Fish and Wildlife Department.
Initial reports stated that there were 20-25 dogs confined in three different vehicles that appeared to be ventilated, including an RV. Upon surveillance, deputies say they observed 7-10 canines.
The sheriff's office says that the footage of the animals taken does not indicate that the dogs were lethargic or in bad shape. Deputies also stated that there were animal prints on the ground, implying that the dogs are let out to urinate and defecate. Also, no feces were observed in any of the vehicles, which was also an indication that the owner was letting them out to relieve themselves.
Deputies also took temperatures inside the vehicles, which ranged between 87-105 degrees Fahrenheit. Sheriff Kriete says footage of the animals was provided to veterinarian who informed law enforcement that the animals do not appear to be in bad shape, which would have established definitive probable cause for seizure of the dogs and charges against the owner.
Deputies were unable to make contact with the owner because he was "at work," according to Kriete.
Animal Control officers plan to visit the property this weekend to observe the situation and the animals.
The Sheriff's Office says it will be filing a report to the county's prosecuting attorney to determine whether there is probable cause to seize the dogs and/or file animal cruelty charges against the owner.