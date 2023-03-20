OTHELLO - Adams County deputies were busy busting a suspected gunman of two drive-by shootings in Othello earlier this month and last month on Saturday.
The alleged shooter in both drive-by shootings, 19-year-old Carlos Cerna Jr. of Othello was brought into custody by a tactical team safely.
The driver, 18-year-old Jean Carlos Alvarez of Othello was arrested on March 12, a short time after the second of the two shootings in Othello.
The first of the two shootings allegedly involving Alvarez and Cerna Jr. occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Barbara Road In Othello. A home was shot up, but there were no injuries.
Authorities were able to confirm that the two shootings were linked because they were conducted in similar fashion.
No one was injured or killed in either shooting.
The shootings were gang related.