OTHELLO - Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner revealed more about the circumstances surrounding the incident involving a 1-year-old boy who was hit and injured by a car near Othello on Monday.
Wagner says the child was wandering around on the driveway on property when he was hit by a vehicle.
Wagner says the boy was not run over and was struck by the body of the vehicle.
The extent of the child's injuries are unknown, but he was airlifted to a distant hospital for treatment.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the collision was not criminal and are working to provide info on who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck the boy.