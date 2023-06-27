LAKE WENATCHEE - A severe weather event on Tuesday night resulted in a flash flood, leading to the closure of White River Road at milepost 4.25. The road is impassable due to the extensive debris and mud accumulation spanning approximately 50 yards. County road crews, facing significant challenges, are now working diligently to clear the road for safe travel.
According to the reports from Chelan County Public Works, the flash flood left behind a chaotic scene. Sections of the road have been submerged under up to 4 feet of mud, obstructed by a combination of boulders, fallen trees, and other debris. The scale of the cleanup required necessitates a prolonged closure overnight.
To effectively address the aftermath of the flash flood, road crews will return early in the morning to initiate the arduous task of mud and debris removal. The county's Public Works department, which recently chip sealed the road, understands the urgency of reopening this vital transportation route. Therefore, they are employing additional resources, including chainsaws and loaders, to expedite the cleanup process.